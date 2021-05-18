Maniacal Or Brilliant

We think this woman is a little off her rocker! A 24-year-old woman in Germany named Sarah Vilard popular on social media after revealing that she got back at her ex . . . by staging a FAKE WEDDING to make him jealous. She posted fake wedding photos on Instagram 3-months after they broke up, so it looked like she fell in love and moved on immediately. She won’t reveal how much she spent. But she bought a dress . . . hired a photographer . . . got her hair done . . . bought a bouquet . . . put her friend in a bridesmaid dress . . . and even hired a fake groom. One of the photos shows them walking up a big staircase holding hands. And there’s another one where she and the bridesmaid are inside a reception hall. She says it happened in 2019, but she’s just talking about it now. And even she admits it was a little crazy, but it worked. Her ex sent a bunch of angry texts when he saw the photos. He also called 5-times, but she didn’t answer, and he assumed she cheated on him. But she told him it just happened really fast. But in real life she’s single.