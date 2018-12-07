Many Americans Have No Intention to Get a Flu Shot

The message still isn’t getting through to many Americans when it comes to the dangers associated with contracting the flu virus.

A new survey from NORC at the University of Chicago shows that 41% of those surveyed have no plans to get a flu shot during another potentially deadly flu season.

While many of the people saying they would get the flu shot tend to be the older and more vulnerable, many younger people don’t feel the flu is that big of a risk to them.

At what age will the flu shot be a “must-have” shot? Over the age of 50? 60?