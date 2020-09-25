Maple Syrup Ice Cubes Is The New Fall Drink Trend

Pumpkin spice drinks are soo last decade. It’s time to embrace the soon-to-be next trend: Maple Syrup Ice Cubes.

The practice is already making waves on social media, with fans adding the sweet treat to cold brew, cocktails, teas, and even the perennial fall favorite latte.

It’s pretty simple to make too: just add two parts pure maple syrup to one part water and freeze.

Thomas Bolton, Maker’s Mark Distillery Diplomat, suggests adding to a Manhattan because the flavors work well together, revealing to Better Homes and Gardens, “It’s a transitional cocktail because the drink gets sweeter as the ice melts.”

Which drink trend have you bought into this year?