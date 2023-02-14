Mara Posey Is Our Grand Prize Winner!

Congratulations Mara! You’re our grand prize winner in the Sunny 107-9 Valentine’s Day Mix Tape contest. You win something sparkly & something sweet – $500 gift certificate from Designer’s Touch Jewelry in Wellington + $200 gift certificate from The Melting Pot, the original fondue restaurant! Enjoy
So what songs were on Mara’s mix tape?
· Lady in red
· The way you look tonight
· Fly me to the moon
· I will always love you
· Must have been love
· The time of my life
· My girl
· Is this love
· My funny Valentine
· At last
Congratulations!!