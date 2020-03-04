Marc Anthony drops $150K to purchase entire art exhibition

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesYou can look but you can't buy, because Marc Anthony already bought it.

After getting a sneak peek of an art show at Avant Gallery in Miami, the 51-year-old artist decided he wanted it all to himself and, according to a Page Six source, paid a total of $150,000 for the entire exhibition. In total, Anthony purchased 12 pieces by French artist Florian Eymann.

Eymann's work can be described as deconstructed and reinterpreted faces, expressions and marks of time. He is known for his re-imagining of classic works of art by iconic artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci and Caravaggio, which apparently are the pieces that Anthony was particularly drawn toward.

Although the "I Need To Know" singer now owns all the pieces from the exhibition, he can't take them home just yet because the art show, titled "Interpretation," has yet to open.

Eymann will first attend the opening at Avant Gallery's New York location on Thursday before making his way to the Miami location.

