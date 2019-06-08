Marc Anthony to Star in New Film

Marc Anthony has just scored an acting gig in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights.” “Okay I can’t hold it anymore,” Miranda posted on Twitter. “Sonny’s father will be played by @MarcAnthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role and I still can’t believe it.” The story is about a bodega owner in New York’s Washington Heights who is in his feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune. The film is set to be released on June 26, 2020. Are you familiar with the play “In the Heights?” Would you like to see a film version “Hamilton?”