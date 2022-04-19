Marc Bolan, Leonard Cohen documentaries getting world premiere at 2022 Tribeca film festival

Courtesy of Tribeca Festival

Organizers of New York City’s Tribeca Festival have announced the film event’s 2022 lineup, which includes a number of noteworthy music-related documentaries. Among the music docs that will get their world premiere at the festival are Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex focuses on the life and music of late glam-rock pioneer Marc Bolan and his famous band, as well as on the making of a 2020 tribute album of the same name. The album was the brainchild of lauded producer Hal Willner, who sadly died of COVID-19 at age 64 a few months before the record’s release. The movie, which mixes recent and archival footage, includes appearances by Bolan, Marc’s romantic partner and backing singer Gloria Jones, his son Rolan, Ringo Starr, Willner, Joan Jett and David Bowie.

The documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song looks at the career of late Canadian poet and singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, with a focus on his classic ballad, “Hallelujah.” The film features interviews with Cohen as well as with some of his friends, lovers and fellow musicians. A post-screening event will feature performances by Judy Collins, Cohen collaborator Sharon Robinson, and others.

Other music docs that will be screened at the Tribeca Festival include The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, which features May Pang recalling the 18-month period during the 1970s that she spent as John Lennon‘s friend, lover and confidante; and Nothing Compares, a profile of Irish singer/songwriter Sinead O’Connor and her eventful and turbulent life.

Visit TribecaFilm.com for more information about the 2022 festival’s lineup.

