March 6, 2000: Eric Clapton enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a third time

Eric Clapton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist on March 6, 2000, his third time being inducted into the prestigious institution. Clapton was the first and remains the only musician to be inducted into the Hall of Fame three times.

Clapton was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992, and then again in 1993 as a member of Cream.

While Clapton is the only artist to be inducted three times, several have been inducted twice, including all four members of The Beatles, all four members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck, Dave Grohl and others

