Maren Morris Covers Billy Idol’s ‘Dancing With Myself’

Maren Morris just reworked Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself.” The new cover was launched on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming services with Visible Wireless on Singles Awareness Day.

“Recording and filming the music video for my cover of Billy Idol’s ‘Dancing with Myself’ was such a dream come true, and I hope fans can dance along while also knowing it’s okay to be in your feelings,” said Morris.

Creative collective Madwell’s remastered “Dancing with Myself” performance for the singer-songwriter took place at Grimey’s record store in Nashville.

What do you think of Maren Morris’ reimagined “Dancing With Myself” video?