Maren Morris welcomes first child, Hayes Andrew Hurd

Maren Morris and her husband, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd, have welcomed their first child. Hayes Andrew Hurd arrived on Monday and is, as Maren wrote on Twitter, the "love of our lives."

Maren posted several pictures on her socials showing herself holding the baby, Ryan holding the baby, the tiny swaddled infant himself, and a sweet pic of Ryan leaning down to kiss Maren, who's lying in her hospital bed with the baby tucked beside her.

This is the couple's first child; they married in 2018. They announced they were expecting last October.

Maren's been documenting her pregnancy on her socials, with plenty of pics showing off her baby bump, onstage and off. She even rocked a bikini while on a babymoon in December.

While Maren's a huge country star, she's best known to pop fans for her current hit "The Bones," and for the Grammy-nominated single "The Middle," a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕 pic.twitter.com/lMDJcjUSVu — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 23, 2020



