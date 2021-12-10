Margaritaville Launching a Cruise Ship

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is taking the party to the high seas! The hotel and restaurant chain just announced that they’re launching a cruise ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. All the fun will start in April when the 685 passenger ship sets sail from Florida and then head down to the Bahamas. There’s no shortage of entertainment on the ship. There’s a casino, multiple pools, a theater, a spa, and you know the bar will be stocked with your favorite drink. Have you ever been on a cruise? Do you prefer a cruise or a plane to get to a vacation destination?