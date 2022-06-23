Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Pictured As Barbie And Ken Together For The First Time

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie looked great on the “Barbie” set in Los Angeles. They wore matching neckerchiefs and cowboy hats. In the photos, Gosling wore a black cowboy outfit with a white fringe, while Robbie wore hot pink. Additional promo pictures show Gosling wearing an open denim vest, jeans, and white Ken boxers, with platinum hair and a very orange tan. Warner Bros. previously released a photo of Robbie as Barbie in her pink sports car. What do you think of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie? Do you think they fit the part or are there other actors you think would’ve been a better fit?

MARGOT AND RYAN oh my god pic.twitter.com/xxd5TP8b26 — bethany (@fiImgal) June 22, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KZWAtnP-I0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3kvL1jNyug