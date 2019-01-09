Margot Robbie to star in “Barbie” Live Action Film

Barbie will come to life on the big screen.

Margot Robbie will star as the iconic doll for an upcoming movie. Mattel and Warner Brothers have come to an agreement to bring the character to theaters.

The movie is in development. No release date has been set.

Amy Schumer had been cast to play Barbie for a movie that was going to be released last year. Schumer had to drop out because of “scheduling conflicts.”

Now that Mattel is entering movies, what other toys would you like to see hit the big screen?