Mariah Carey & Airbnb gave one lucky twosome a New Year's Eve night on top of Times Square

Earlier today, a post on Airbnb went live: For just $21, you’d get to spend December 31st on top of a building in New York’s Times Square, with a special welcome from Mariah Carey. One booking was available and one lucky person has already snagged it — but here’s what you missed out on.

Mariah wrote in the listing, “Let’s be real: no one’s ‘obsessed’ with 2020 — and the countdown to New Year’s can’t come sooner. To honor NYC’s resilience, I’m inviting two locals from the same household to call Times Square home for one night and sleep in a cozy dome atop NASDAQ’s terrace. Under the New Year’s Eve ball, say ‘GTFO’ to 2020 in style.”

“I’m no stranger to helping New York ring in the New Year, but this time it will be in a new role — as your host!” she added.

The people who snagged the space will spend the night in a luxurious heated igloo-like dome on top of the NASDAQ building. They’ll get a virtual personal welcome from Mariah, a $5,000 shopping credit, a trunk full of New Year’s Eve hats, glasses and horns, and even a fully-stocked dining area featuring Carey’s new signature cookies. A reading nook is stocked with Mariah’s favorite board games.

Dinner with a private chef is included, and there’s also a heated indoor lounge and bedroom where the two can hang out, if being in the dome in freezing temperatures is a little too uncomfortable for them. They’ll go home with a souvenir piece of Waterford crystal that matches this year’s New York Times Ball design.

To offer this event, Airbnb donated $250,000 to a local healthcare worker’s union, to provide workers with child care and youth programs.

