Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas Is You [2023 Billboard Music Awards]”

Mariah Carey Still Hit The Vocal Heights In Billboard Music Awards Performance Of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Mariah Carey performed her 1994 favorite “All I Want For Christmas Is You” during last night’s Billboard Music Awards (November 19).

Her performance featured an ice rink to kick off the holiday season.

After being lowered from the frigid sky in a vertical ski lift, Carey nailed the introduction, blasted through the first few verses and choruses, and then struck the big note and added some terrifyingly high vocal ad-libs.

