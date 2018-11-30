Mariah Carey and Her Kids Sing to Her Hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Mariah Carey’s kids just might be music’s next big popstars! Carey shared a post of her seven-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan getting into the Christmas spirit by singing her classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey posted on her Instagram account, “Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to “All I Want For Christmas Is You”,  we’re gonna take this one step at a time-we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!” the singer captioned.

