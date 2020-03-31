Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox & other stars must wait 'til 2021 for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

ABC/Image Group LA

Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell Williams and other stars will have to wait until next year to receive a major honor.



Those three artists, as well as rock legend Steve Miller and members of the Isley Brothers , were set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 11 in New York City. The ceremony has now been postponed to June 10, 2021.

In a statement, Hall of Fame President & CEO Linda Moran said, "In facing the reality of the future being unknown and the extraordinary number of schedules which would have to be rearranged...it seemed to be more prudent and in the best interests and well-being of everyone...to move the 2020 class of inductees and honorees in its entirety to next year's gala when they can be truly celebrated."

Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers of CHIC added, "The wonderful songs that members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have created are currently bringing comfort to billions of people all over the world in their time of uncertainty and need and that is something I believe we can all find gratitude in."

It's not clear if there will be an additional class of 2021 inductees in addition to this year's group. Others who were set to be inducted include Annie Lennox's Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart, Pharrell Williams' creative partner Chad Hugo, and behind-the-scenes songwriters Rick Nowels and Willams "Mickey" Stevenson.

Nowels has co-written hits for Dido, Madonna, Stevie Nicks, Belinda Carlisle, Santana, Fleetwood Mac and more. Stevenson wrote or co-wrote Motown classics like "Dancing in the Streets," "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," "Uptight (Everything's Alright)" and It Takes Two."

