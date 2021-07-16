Mariah Carey announces limited-edition Christmas crate, “Merry Christmas in July”

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s Christmas in July! And to celebrate Mariah Carey is releasing a limited edition crate filled with holiday goodies.

The legendary voice behind the Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” announced the news on Thursday, sharing an animated clip of Santa Claus taking her call while in a tropical-looking location.

“Hey Santa, it’s Mariah,” she says in the clip. “I miss you so much and I cannot wait for you to see what I’ve been working on. A sneak peek is out now and there’s even bigger news coming later.”

“Alright, love you,” Mariah concludes. “Merry Christmas in July!”

In the caption, the songstress directs to fans to a website where it’s revealed that she’s selling a limited edition crate “full of Mariah Christmas collectibles! From ornaments and gifting essentials like baker’s twine and exclusive gift labels to holiday baking treats like an exclusive cookie plate.”

The crates, which sell for $49.99 plus shipping, are on sale now, however, the website states that they won’t be shipped out until November.

Visit LootCrate.com/mariah-carey to learn more.

