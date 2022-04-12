Mariah Carey Announces MasterClass Course

Mariah Carey has just announced that she will be launching a MasterClass course.

The songstress with the big voice will be sharing the secrets of her vocal abilities called, Find Your Voice With Mariah Carey.

Mariah revealed the news on her Instagram page and says she was “super excited” about the class and the chance to give tips and tricks on how to “use the voice as an instrument.”

You can sign up for Mariah’s MasterClass now. If you have an unlimited access account you can have access to Mariah and other stars. The plans start at $16.99 a month.

What star would you like to learn from?