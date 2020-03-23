Mariah Carey approves of Katharine McPhee's "Hero" tribute to healthcare workers

ABC/Image Group LA

There must be something about quarantine that makes people want to burst into song -- Mariah Carey songs, that is.

Last week, Kelly Clarkson sang Mariah's album cut "Vanishing" while in self-isolation in her cabin in Montana, and now another American Idol alum -- Katharine McPhee -- has covered Mariah's song, "Hero."

Kat and her husband, super-producer David Foster, have been taking to social media frequently to perform songs, and over the weekend, they chose "Hero." Kat tweeted, "We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers -- the actual heroes -- who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X"

She captioned the tweet, "Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times - even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey."

Mariah was delighted, and responded, "Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!"

Who'll be the next star to cover Mariah while social distancing? Stay tuned!

Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times - even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ktDUn8VXK — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020





