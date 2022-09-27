Mariah Carey Becomes First Female Artist To Sell Over 70 Million Albums in USA

Mariah Carey and music legend Barbra Streisand shared the title of best-selling female album seller in the US at the beginning of the year.

Carey broke the tie on her birthday (March 27) and has since garnered attention to her catalog with the rerelease of her album “Butterfly,” for its 25th anniversary.

With that, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has bestowed Carey a record holder for the first female to see over 70 million albums in the U.S. She is also the all-time best-selling digital artist.

Carey has sold over 49.5 million in digital sales. Michael Jackson is at the top of digital sales with 65.5 million sales.

