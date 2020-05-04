Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Sting, Barbara Streisand, Bon Jovi to appear on Rise Up New York! telethon

Courtesy Robin Hood

Another day, another virtual fundraising telethon -- but this one is even more star-studded than usual.

Robin Hood, New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization, has announced Rise Up New York!, a virtual fundraiser that will air May 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Performers include Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and Sting, with more to be announced. There'll also be appearances by Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler, Bon Jovi, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio will also appear, as will Jimmy Fallon, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Robert De Niro and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, Eli Manning and Phil Simms. Tina Fey will host.

The goal is to encourage one million New Yorkers to each donate $10 to The Robin Hood Relief Fund. One hundred percent of the money raised will help provide food, shelter, cash, health, legal services and education for New York COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

The telethon will air on CNBC nationally, as well as on all local New York TV stations, and on SiriusXM nationally, as well as on most local New York City radio stations.

