Mariah Carey brings Christmas back to the top of the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for a record third year

The holidays now reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100, with Mariah Carey‘s RIAA Diamond-certified hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping the chart for a third year in a row.

Mariah’s song is now the first in history to be number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in three separate years. The track was previously tied with Chubby Checker‘s classic “The Twist,” which hit number one in 1960 and again in 1962.

“All I Want for Christmas,” which wasn’t eligible to chart when it first came out in 1994, first hit the top 10 in 2017. It finally went ascended to number one on the Hot 100 in 2019, when it led the chart for three weeks. It then rose to number one again in 2020 for two weeks before performing this year’s hat trick.

The song’s latest ascension to the top means that Mariah has now racked up 85 weeks in total at number one over her career — the most of any other artist. Rihanna is in second place with 60 weeks.

Mariah aside, the holidays have taken over the Hot 100’s top five, with ﻿Brenda Lee﻿’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” jumping into second place and Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock” rising to fourth. Burl Ives‘ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” rounds out the top five.

Adele‘s “Easy on Me,” last week’s chart topper, is now the only non-holiday tune in the top five, sitting at number three.

