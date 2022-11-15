Mariah Carey Brings The Holidays Home With A Limited-Edition Collection

Mariah Carey has teamed up with the Unilever brand for a new limited-edition festive holiday line.

Find Your Happy Place, Unilever’s bath and body care brand, has just launched her collection with includes a scented candle, bath gel, bath bomb, hand cream, hand wash, body lotion, and body mist, all featuring holiday-themed scents such as candy canes, nutmeg, balsam , and sugared snow.

The line will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores across the country.

What is your favorite holiday scent?