Mariah Carey celebrates 50th "life anniversary" by recording a new song

ABC/Image Group LAMariah Carey is celebrating her 50th birthday – or “life anniversary” as she prefers to call it -- by recording a new song at her home studio.

The singer shared a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram Friday, showing herself standing in front of a microphone with headphones around her neck. “Starting 327 with a new song,” she wrote, adding, “#stayhome.”

She also gave an Instagram shoutout to some of her fellow artists who were born under the same sign as she was.

“Happy anniversaries to all my super-talented fellow Aries!! Cheers!!!” she wrote, tagging Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Elton John, Celine Dion, Fergie and Lady Gaga.

Mariah’s boyfriend Brian Tanaka, meanwhile, posted a birthday tribute to Mariah on his Instagram Story, featuring a photo of the two of them from the lock screen on his phone, screencapped at 3:27 on 3/27. He included the hashtag #HappyAnniversary, with confetti emojis.

He also encouraged his followers to participate in the #AlwaysBeMyBabyChallenge on TikTok and share it in honor of Mariah's special day, and posted many of their submissions on his Story.

