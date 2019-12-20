Mariah Carey celebrates the magic of Christmas in new "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Evan Agostini/Invision/APMariah Carey rang in the official countdown to Christmas at the stroke of midnight Friday by releasing a brand new music video for her iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Called the Make My Wish Come True Edition, the updated music video starts off with a young girl staring longingly at a shopping window display, where Mariah stands surrounded by toys. Then, the magic of Christmas begins radiating around them as time slows down, bringing Mariah, the nutcrackers and teddy bears in the window display to life.

The cheerful music video is very reminiscent of Babes in Toyland, as the child is transported to a magical snowy kingdom complete with dancing toy soldiers, fairies, and a life sized Jack-in-the-box, the latter of which Carey's eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe happily pop out of to surprise the little girl.

Moroccan even manages to steal a bit of his mother's limelight when he shows off his pro breakdancing moves.

The music video ends as the girl snaps out of her holiday fantasy to her parents walking with her hand-in-hand away from the store. However, as she turns back to take one final glance at Mariah, the singer comes to life once more to wink and wave goodbye to her new friend.

As the song fades, the camera pans up to the snowy skies just in time to catch Santa and his reindeer soaring by.

The new music video came at the perfect time because, after 25 years, the song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" finally hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The last time a holiday song topped the chart was back in 1958-1959, when "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" reached the top.

