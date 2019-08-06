Mariah Carey Coming To TV!!! Kind Of.

Mariah Carey has been given the honor to write and perform the theme song for the upcoming ABC sitcom mixed-ish.

The show is a spin-off of black-ish and will highlight Rainbow Johnson’s life growing up as a bi-racial child.

In making the announcement on Monday, Carey said, “As a fan of Kenya Barris’ megahit shows, black-ish and grown-ish, I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together.”

She continued, “As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for Kenya and the show.” The show debuts on September 24th.

Do you miss when TV shows had really good theme songs? What is your favorite?