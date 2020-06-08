Mariah Carey crashes 'Schitt's Creek' cast's Zoom version of "Hero," gives David a heart attack

Courtesy YouTube Originals

Courtesy YouTube OriginalsFans of Schitt's Creek know how much Mariah Carey means to David Rose, the character played by Dan Levy on the acclaimed sitcom. So it's no wonder David freaked out on Sunday when Mimi herself joined the cast for a rendition of one of her signature hits.

The cast of the recently concluded show -- including Catherine O'Hara's Moira, Eugene Levy's Johnny, Dan Levy's David and Noah Reid's Patrick -- came together on Zoom in character for YouTube's graduation special, Dear Class of 2020. But in the middle of a group performance of Mariah's "Hero," Mariah -- wind machine and all -- popped in to finish the song with them.

"Moira, darling, I hope you didn't mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it," said Mariah.

David reacted by sobbing, "I think I'm having a heart attack!"

After giving a special shout-out to teachers and professors -- while being interrupted by her twins -- Mariah ended by serenading David with a few bars of "Always Be My Baby," which caused him to swoon and scream, "I love you!"

On Schitt's Creek, Noah first told David he loved him by saying, "You're my Mariah Carey."

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.