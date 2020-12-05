Beth

Mariah Carey Debuts “Oh Santa!” Remix With Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson

This is Mariah Carey’s favorite time of year and this year is especially challenging due to holiday cheer facing a crisis and the only one who can help is the “All I Want For Christmas” Diva, according to the synopsis of her new AppleTV special.  Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will stream on Apple TV on December 4th and a few of her friends will be coming through to make the season bright.  Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris are all featured in the special.  The highlight being a performance of “Oh Santa!” with Mariah joining Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande on stage.  What are you doing to bring some holiday cheer into your life?