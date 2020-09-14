Mariah Carey debuts video for new single "Save the Day" to honor female tennis stars

ABC/Image Group LA

In celebration of the U.S. Open Women’s Final, Mariah Carey gave her new single “Save the Day” its TV debut on Saturday, dedicating the song’s music video to past and present female tennis heroes.

The Grammy Award-winner belts out the song as she sits against a Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme; the screen is flooded with images of tennis stars like Sloane Stephens along with Venus and Serena Williams.

The song not only calls for worldwide unity, but also serves as an anthem to take a stand for what’s right because, “if we don’t do it, tell me, who will?”

“If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t/ We won’t ever learn to save the day,” Mariah cautions in the chorus, while also encouraging everyone to let go of the fear that’s “still holding us back.”

As previously reported, “Save the Day” samples the beat and chord progression from the Fugees‘ 1996 hit single “Killing Me Softly,” as well as Lauryn Hill‘s vocals from that track.

The music video was shot at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and served as the official start of the 2020 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Championship.

“Save the Day” will appear on Mariah’s upcoming compilation album The Rarities, which highlights 30 years’ worth of songs that are among her personal favorites. The album’s due out October 2, shortly after the September 29 release of the diva’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.