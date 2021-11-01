Mariah Carey Drops Teaser For Christmas-Themed Project

Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas and she has a big announcement.

Carey posted a video dressed in a sparkling red gown with a candy-cane baseball bat to Instagram. She’s seen standing out three pumpkins spelling out, “It’s Not Time.”

As the clock strikes midnight, Mariah smashes the “Not” pumpkin as her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas” begins playing.

The camera then pans over to a present that has “11/5” on it, signaling that an announcement is around the corner. Before the video ends a message comes across the screen saying, “It’s Time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

When do you start celebrating Christmas?