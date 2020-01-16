Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, Isley Brothers, and more to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller and Pharrell Williams are among the artists who'll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this June in New York City.

Mariah is the most successful female songwriter in Billboard chart history, having written or co-written 18 of her 19 number one hits.

Eurythmics -- Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart -- created hits like "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Here Comes the Rain Again" and "Would I Lie to You." Separately, Annie is an Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter whose solo hits include "Why" and "Walking on Broken Glass." Dave is a Golden Globe and Grammy-winning composer who's co-written and produced albums and songs for the likes of Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Mick Jagger, Gwen Stefani, Jon Bon Jovi and more.

The Isley Brothers are behind legendary hits like "Shout," "This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)," "It's Your Thing," "That Lady," "Fight the Power," "Between the Sheets" and more.

Pharrell Williams, who's being inducted with his songwriting and producing partner Chad Hugo, has not only written hits for himself, such as "Happy," but has also written, co-written or produced hits for Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Daft Punk, Justin Timberlake, JAY-Z and Robin Thicke.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller penned iconic rock classics like "The Joker," "Rock'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Take the Money and Run" and "Abracadabra."

Non-performing songwriters Rick Knowles and William "Mickey" Stevenson are also being inducted. Knowles co-wrote more than 60 top 20 singles, including Dido's "White Flag," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven Is a Place on Earth," Michelle Branch and Santana's "Game of Love," Jewel's "Standing Still" and Madonna's "The Power of Goodbye."

Motown executive and producer Stevenson helped create the Motown sound and co-wrote classics like "Dancing In the Street," "It Takes Two," "Stubborn Kind of Fellow" and "Devil with the Blue Dress On."

In a statement, Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers of CHIC fame said, "The first thing you need to know is it's about the song, the second thing you need to know is it's about the song, the third thing you need to know is it's about the song. I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time."

The induction ceremony will take place June 11 in New York City. Additional honorees will be announced soon.

