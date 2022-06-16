Mariah Carey, Eurythmics & More To Get in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey, Neptunes To Get in Songwriters Hall of Fame

It has been two years in the making but finally the Songwriters Hall of Fame will take place tonight (Thursday) in New York City.

The Inductees are:

Mariah Carey

The Neptunes

Eurythmics

Steve Miller

Isley Brothers.

The list of presenters and performers has not been revealed.

Lil Nas X will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award. The award recognizes gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.