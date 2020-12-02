Mariah Carey Launches Her Own Cookie Brand In Time For Christmas

Mariah Carey is celebrating her favorite holiday by launching her own cookie brand. Carey has teamed up with Virtual Dining Concepts and the cookies will be available by delivery only. The cookies will be available this Friday, December 4th. Flavors include: Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, Lemon Cooler, White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Gingerbread. The cookies will be available year round. If you could brand a cookie, what would be the flavor? What’s your favorite cookie? Which one of Mariah’s cookies are you excited to try the most?