Mariah Carey gets emotional unboxing first copies of her memoir

Andy Cohen Books

Mariah Carey got emotional unboxing the first copies of her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In a video posted to social media, the singer opened up a box of fresh copies of the memoir, showing off the front and back covers, as well as some pages on the inside.

“This is actually the first time I’m ever seeing my memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the actual physical book,” she says in the clip.

“I’m holding my emotions in because I don’t wanna ruin my makeup but it’s incredible,” she adds as she holds the book in her hands. “Like, literally, I [don’t] even know what to say.”

The back cover features a photo of Mariah as a young girl with her hair blowing in the wind. On the spine of the book, Mariah’s windblown hair from the cover photo symbolically connects to her younger self’s hair.

“I really do hope you guys like it,” Mariah says in the end of the clip. “I really don’t know how to express it without getting too emotional.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey comes out September 29.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.