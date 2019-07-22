Mariah Carey is happy to be starring in Sam Smith's dreams

ABC/Heidi GutmanMariah Carey couldn’t be happier to be starring in Sam Smith’s dreams.

Over the weekend, Sam tweeted that he'd had a dream about Mariah, and she responded to him on Twitter – making his dreams come true in real life.

“I had the best dream last night,” Sam wrote. “I was at a Mariah Carey album launch with all my friends and she dedicated ‘A No No’ to me! Ugh! Dreams! Woke up in such a good mood @MariahCarey.”

Mariah responded just a couple of hours later, referencing Sam's latest single. She wrote, “So.. am I the answer to ‘How do you sleep?’ I LOVE the song and I couldn't be happier than to be starring in your dreams, dahhling!”

Sam released his latest single, “How Do You Sleep?,” on Friday.

Sam commented with about a dozen crying emojis and wrote, “thank you gorgeous xx I hope to see you soon!”

Fans are already clamoring for a collab between the two. One wrote, “Duet please!” While another tweeted, “omg collab.” Another fan added, “They say dreams come true, hint hint, we need a collab.”

The song Sam dreamed about, "A No No," is a track on Mariahs' current album Caution.

