Mariah Carey Is Hosting an Airbnb for NYE

At this point, Mariah Carey must make more in one holiday season than most people make in their lifetime. She has found another gig. Mariah and Airbnb have partnered for New Year’s Eve. The performance will take place on the rooftop of the Nasdaq building in New York. A few people will be able to enjoy the performance inside of an igloo with a door. Inside the igloo you will be treated to a private dinner that will include Mariah’s Cookies as snacks. How much will this night cost you? $15!!! Bookings begin on December 21st. Mariah’s performance will also be available on Zoom. What are your New Year’s Eve plans?