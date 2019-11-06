Mariah Carey, Journey, Gloria Estefan, Eurythmics nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC/Heidi GutmanTwenty-four different musical acts have been nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020, including Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, the members of Journey, Eurythmics and more.

Other acts who are nominated for the honor: David Gates of Bread, The Isley Brothers, R.E.M., Steve Miller, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, country star and current Eagles member Vince Gill, Grammy-winning rap duo Outkast, and the songwriting and production duo The Neptunes, of which Pharrell Williams is member.

Mariah Carey has been nominated before: She was also up for the prize in 2018 but didn't make the final cut.

Of the 24 nominees, six artists will ultimately be inducted into the Hall during a gala ceremony in New York City on June 11, 2020. Voting on the finalists will continue until mid-December.

To be eligible, you have to have written your first hit at least 20 years ago.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.