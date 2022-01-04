Mariah Carey keeps Christmas atop the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for record-breaking 8th week

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

The holidays may be over, but Christmas is still very much alive on the Billboard charts, thanks to Mariah Carey.

Her 1994 hit single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” remains the number-one song in the country for a record-breaking eighth week. No other holiday track has come close to that number. The single sold nearly 5,000 copies and was streamed a jaw-dropping 35.4 million times between December 24 and December 30.

This is now Mariah’s fifth song to spend eight weeks at number one, which officially ties her with Drake, who is the only other artist to achieve such a feat.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” now holds the record for enjoying the longest span atop the Hot 100, which is two years and 18 days, after first debuting atop the chart on December 21, 2019.

The single also gives Mariah a boost in becoming the artist with the longest time span on top of the prestigious chart, with “All I Want for Christmas Is You” granting her a streak that is 31 years, five months and one week long since “Vision of Love” first hit the Hot 100 on August 4, 1990. As previously reported, Mariah’s also the only artist in Billboard history to send a song to number one in four different decades.

Lastly, Mariah secures her 87th week atop the Hot 100, further leaving Rihanna in the dust with her second-place finish of 60 weeks atop the chart.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is Mariah’s 19th song to top the Billboard Hot 100, putting her right behind The Beatles, who saw 20 of their songs top the Hot 100 throughout their career.

