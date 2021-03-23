Mariah Carey LOVES Bonnie Tyler!

Mariah Carey had a run-in with one of her idols during a first-class flight recently.

Carey and Bonnie Tyler ran into one another on a flight from New York and the two chatted for about an hour over champagne.

“She was lovely,” said the popular 80s singer known for her hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” “I’ve always been told she is a bit of a diva, but she was really nice and said: ‘Oh Bonnie – you were one of my idols.”

Tyler continues to write music and recently released “The Best Is Yet To Come.” She continues to tour and will turn 70 in June.

Have you had a run-in with a celebrity at the airport? Share your story.

(DailyStar)