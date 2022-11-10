Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Special Coming to CBS

CBS announced that the Queen of Christmas has a special concert coming to the network.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All will air on Tuesday, December 20th at 8pm.

It is a two hour special.

The special will be filmed at Madison Square Garden on December 13th and December 16th.

If you miss it, the special will re-air on CBS platforms.

Do you think Mariah will have any special guests for her show?