Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Special Coming to CBS

CBS announced that the Queen of Christmas has a special concert coming to the network.
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All will air on Tuesday, December 20th at 8pm.
It is a two hour special.
The special will be filmed at Madison Square Garden on December 13th and December 16th.
If you miss it, the special will re-air on CBS platforms.
Do you think Mariah will have any special guests for her show?
Beth
By Beth |
