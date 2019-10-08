Mariah Carey now offering limited-edition "AIWFCIY" singles featuring unreleased live performances

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music EntertainmentLately, Mariah Carey's been using the hashtag #NotYet to tell her fans that they'll have to wait a while longer before she's fully in Christmas mode. But she's still encouraging them to pre-order some new, limited-edition holiday merchandise that's just become available.

"Pre order new ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU singles!!! You'll get them in time for Christmas because... #notyet!!" she captioned a GIF of herself waving a sign promoting the singles.

One of the limited-edition singles is a CD featuring "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as a never-released live performance of that song she did in 1994 at a benefit concert at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The single also includes two different remixes of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as a performance of "Hero," also from the St. John the Divine show.

And if you really want to go old school, there's also a green or red cassette single available. It includes "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as Mariah's brand-new version of "Sugar Plum Fairy" and the "Anniversary Mix" of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." The cassette package includes cut-out Christmas caricatures of Mariah and a lamb wearing a Santa hat. The same songs are also available on 7-inch vinyl.

Both singles ship December 20; the CD costs $2.98, while the cassette retails for $5.98.

The deluxe anniversary edition of Mariah's 1994 album Merry Christmas is also available for order and will ship November 1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.