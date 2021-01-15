Mariah Carey Opens Up About Secret Rock Album

In 1995 while Mariah was working on her Daydream album she was toying around with a rock album. While in the studio working on Daydream she would play around at night with the band writing and creating rock inspired music. Had she released the music it would have been under the name ‘Chick.’ She said currently, she is having conversations with someone who she won’t name, about doing another version of ‘Chick.’ There is no denying Mariah’s writing and singing ability. Can you imagine Mariah singing rock music?