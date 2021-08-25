Mariah Carey posts TikTok duet with Ryan Reynolds lip-syncing “Fantasy”

FOX via Getty Images

Mariah Carey doesn’t seem too impressed with Ryan Reynolds‘ attempt at lip-syncing her song “Fantasy.”

In a new TikTok video, Mariah “duets” to an earlier video made by Ryan. The two appear in split screen as Mariah begins lip-syncing to her 1995 hit. As Ryan begins lip-syncing with some overly dramatic choreography, Mariah jokingly shoots him the side eye before the clip ends.

“#Duet with @vancityreynolds,” she captioned the video. “That wasn’t part of the plan!”

Ryan’s initial video was posted last week as part of his promotion for the movie Free Guy, in which Mariah’s “Fantasy” is featured prominently.

“Go see Free Guy this weekend so I can stop doing this,” he captioned the video.

Mariah previously gave her stamp of approval to the song being used in the film. Before it hit theaters on August 13, she tweeted a clip from the movie in which Reynolds’ character hears “Fantasy” when Jodie Comer‘s character passes him and says, “I love that song.”

“I love that song too!” Mariah captioned the clip. “Come see #Fantasy on the big screen in @FreeGuyMovie, in theaters Friday!”

