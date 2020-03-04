Mariah Carey pushes back Honolulu concert due to coronavirus outbreak

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAs more and more artists rearrange tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mariah Carey felt it necessary to push back one of her own concerts.

The "We Belong Together" singer announced on Tuesday that she decided to put her Honolulu performance on hold for a few months.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," she announced against a throwback photo of her performing in the state. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being."

The concert was initially set for March 11.

While fans were disappointed to hear they have to wait longer to see their favorite artist, Mariah soon revealed that the rescheduled concert will definitely be worth the wait.

"I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii!," She happily revealed. "I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

The rescheduled concert will now be held on November 28 at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

Those itching to sing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (and perhaps "Mele Kalikimaka") with Mariah Carey during the holiday season can still find tickets on Ticketmaster. But, be warned, they're selling super quick and some sections have already completely sold out.

