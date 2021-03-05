Mariah Carey re-interprets one of her classics for HBO Max's 'The Runaway Bunny'

Mariah Carey is re-doing one of her most beloved number-one hits for a new animated special based on a beloved children’s book.

On March 25, HBO Max will air The Runaway Bunny, based on the 1942 book by Margaret Wise Brown, the same woman who wrote Goodnight Moon. Mariah has created a new “reinterpretation” of her 1996 hit “Always Be My Baby” for the project, which will be narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross. Ross has recorded “Song of the Runaway Bunny,” which was also written by Brown, for the special.

You can hear the new version of “Always Be My Baby” in the trailer for the special.

In addition, Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland has recorded Bob Dylan‘s ballad “To Make You Feel My Love” — previously recorded by the likes of Adele and Garth Brooks — for the project.

Ziggy Marley and singer/songwriters Rosanne Cash and Rufus Wainright are among the other artists who’ve also contributed cover songs to the special.

The Runaway Bunny, which has sold over 12 million copies, is about a bunny who tells his mother he’s going to run away, but as he imagines leaving and having all kinds of adventures, his mother is always able to find him.