Mariah Carey reflects on 30th anniversary of ‘MTV Unplugged’ ﻿EP

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

It’s officially been 30 years since Mariah Carey dazzled on the MTV Unplugged stage and released her standout EP, and the hitmaker reflected Thursday on how important the pivotal moment was for her career.

Sharing an Instagram video highlighting moments of her Unplugged set, where she belted out hits from her album Emotions, Mariah reflected on how much she’s changed since 1992.

“Happy anniversary to that girl on stage who was so nervous and scared to even sing in front of a crowd. Also she had no idea this last minute ‘unplugged’ show would become a ‘thing!'” she remarked.

Mariah also revealed how that performance changed the course of her career.

“During that performance, I remember having a breakthrough moment…the realization that all I needed to do was SING and actually CONNECT with the people in the audience and be in the moment with THEM!!! And then we were in it together,” she recalled.

The Grammy winner continued, “When I watch this now, it’s revelatory how many insanely talented musicians and singers I had the privilege of sharing that small stage with and I truly feel blessed. I am thankful to that majestic group of people who made that stage come to life and to the audience in the room for sharing what became a life changing experience for me and as always.”

“Thank you my fans for sharing this journey with me. You save my life each day,” she closed out the sentimental post.

﻿﻿Mariah’s ﻿MTV Unplugged ﻿EP sold over 4 million copies and peaked at #3 on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 200. It also spun off her hit duet with Trey Lorenz, “I’ll Be There,” which was a last-minute addition to her Unplugged set list. Her cover of the Jackson 5 song earned her two Grammy nods.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.