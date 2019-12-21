Mariah Carey Releases New ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Video

It’s here! Mariah Carey’s new video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” came out at midnight on Friday (December 20) and it’s really extra. The original video was a grainy home video of Mariah enjoying Christmas festivities, a big contrast to the new video which is a full Winter Wonderland. Mariah, dressed in a Santa bodysuit, is seen in a store window at the beginning of the video, as a little girl peers through and eventually enters a Winter Wonderland filled with candy canes, toy soldiers, lots of snow and Mariah in a variety of blingy Christmas attire. “We wanted to make a modern classic,” Carey said during the Q& A, which was held prior to the video release. “It’s kind of the opposite of the original video.” The 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas” has proven to be a big one for the singer as it hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and during the week of December 12th, it garnered 25 million streams. Which Mariah Carey video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is your favorite?