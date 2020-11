Back in 2012, Mariah Carey confirmed a video had been shot for her 1996 song, Underneath the Stars. She said the video footage was lost What was once lost has been found. She tweeted, it’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow it never got released. I’m so happy to have found it for #MC30. The video for Underneath the Stars is available now on YouTube. 2020 has given us a couple gems like Mariah’s #MC30 series, what other gems has 2020 given us?