Mariah Carey reportedly being paid “six figures” to headline UK’s Brighton Pride

ABC/Image Group LAMariah Carey is reportedly heading to England this year to celebrate LGBT pride.

According to U.K.’s The Sun, the singer will be performing at one of the U.K.’s biggest pride festivals, Brighton Pride, on August 1.

Her appearance isn’t coming cheap. An insider reports she’s being paid six figures for a 45-minute set.

“Brighton Pride has set a precedent in the last few years for getting the biggest names, so securing Mariah is brilliant in proving they are one of the leading Pride events worldwide,” the insider says.

It will be Mariah’s first U.K. show outside of London since her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour in March 2016.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.